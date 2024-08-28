Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,291 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $315.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

