Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,842 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

