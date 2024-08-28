Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

