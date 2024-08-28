Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $68,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

