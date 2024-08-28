Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,418,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 208,734 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $974.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

