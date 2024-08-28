Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,004,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

MOTI stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.