Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VFMF stock opened at $129.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.