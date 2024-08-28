Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $16.94. 6,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

