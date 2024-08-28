Simmons Bank Buys 278 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $187.06. 1,404,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.