Simmons Bank Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 1,560,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

