Simmons Bank Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

EA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.32. 1,283,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $2,215,126 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

