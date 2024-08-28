Simmons Bank Has $2.14 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. 988,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

