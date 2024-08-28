Simmons Bank Sells 164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933,711. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.