Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) is Park Edge Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 265,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 73,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. 171,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Simplify MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

