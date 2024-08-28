Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of 555.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

