Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY remained flat at $9.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.5132 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Singapore Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.