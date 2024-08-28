SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $679.87 million and $1.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.06 or 0.99970586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055306 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60413425 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $1,035,159.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

