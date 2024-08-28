SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.