Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.37. 164,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $406.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

