SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

EMXC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. 2,563,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

