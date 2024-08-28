SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $248.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

