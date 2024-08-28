SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.16. 1,696,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

