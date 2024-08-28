SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.93. 857,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $126.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

