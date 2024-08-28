Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,298,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,811. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

