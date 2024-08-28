SmarDex Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $84.37 million and approximately $912,195.13 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00978284 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,072,389.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars.

