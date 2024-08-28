Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $487,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,664. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.