Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,496,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.24. 1,647,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,678. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

