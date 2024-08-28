Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New $267,000 Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

NASDAQ HIBB remained flat at $87.49 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

