Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 284 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 27.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 93.1% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.0% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $476.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,278,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,546,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

