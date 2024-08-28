SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

