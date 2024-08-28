SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 35,992 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.90. 21,885,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

