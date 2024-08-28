Solayer SOL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.21 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for $149.78 or 0.00249500 BTC on popular exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $100.21 million and approximately $792,265.60 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 839,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 838,514.23179599. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 150.57336753 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $815,412.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

