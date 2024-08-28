Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Raised to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
