Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Raised to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

