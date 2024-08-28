Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 6.0 %

SPKKY stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 522,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,159. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.