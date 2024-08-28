SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2,310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309,429 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $69,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.76. 3,116,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.