SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.19

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 784782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

