SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 586,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,422. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

