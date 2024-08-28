SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.85

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.85 and last traded at $138.85, with a volume of 26980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.24.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.