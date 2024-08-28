SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
