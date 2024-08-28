SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 47,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.