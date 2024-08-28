Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.63

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 190168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $67,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

