Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQSP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,031,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $96,206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,938,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $37,107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

