St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Susquehanna cut their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $51,221,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,979. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

