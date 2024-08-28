STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

