Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 10th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

