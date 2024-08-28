Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 10th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Star Equity Company Profile
