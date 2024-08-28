STASIS EURO Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $137.74 million and $1.12 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

