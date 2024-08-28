State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,265 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

