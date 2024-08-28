State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $142,612,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

