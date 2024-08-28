State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.57 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.