State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.